Halfpenny to make delayed Super Rugby debut

Leigh Halfpenny is Wales' third highest scorer with 801 points in 101 caps [Getty Images]

Leigh Halfpenny is to make his long-awaited Super Rugby debut for Crusaders against Queensland Reds on Saturday.

The 35-year-old feared his first season in New Zealand could be wiped out after tearing a pectoral muscle in a pre-season friendly at Munster in February.

But the former Wales full-back has recovered faster than expected in time to start against Reds in Christchurch.

Halfpenny, wearing a Gorseinon RFC jersey alongside Crusaders teammates in their provincial colours, posted on social media: "Excited to excited to get out there with the boys tomorrow."

Halfpenny, Wales' third highest points-scorer, signed a one-year deal with Crusaders after announcing his retirement from international rugby.

His return will help boost the defending champions' dwindling hopes of reaching the play-offs, following just two wins from nine games, and sees former Scarlets teammate Johnny McNichol switch to wing.