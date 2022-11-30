Eat your heart out, Bo Callahan.

The fictional first overall pick in Draft Day raised red flags for the Cleveland Browns because he had no teammates at his 21st birthday party. The very real quarterback of the Denver Broncos did slightly better, for his 34th.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, Ciara threw a birthday party for Russell Wilson. “It looked like about half the team was there,” tweets Klis.

Klis provides a “glass-half-full” take as to the party being half full, as it relates to Wilson’s teammates. But the simple reality is that about half of the team wasn’t there.

That, frankly, seems to be a bit more significant.

Think about it. Ciara is throwing the party. It was surely swanky, with plenty of great food and drink and entertainment and whatever. Unless only half the team was invited (which would be a separate issue), why wouldn’t everyone go?

It’s no secret that Wilson’s new teammates don’t quite know what to make of him. He’s rich and famous. He’s got his own office at the facility. He’s not “one of us,” no matter how hard he tries to be.

There has always been a question of Wilson’s authenticity. It’s one of the reasons players like Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman (to name a few) didn’t completely warm up to him in Seattle.

Now, Russ is the king of Colorado. He got a monstrous contract without playing in a single game for the team. And he has done very little to earn it.

So, yeah, if roughly half of the team didn’t go to the Party of the Year, that seems odd. Chances are that there are some fascinating group texts among multiple Broncos players about the party — and that plenty of them likely are lurking inside defensive lineman Mike Purcell‘s phone.

“About half the team” attended Russell Wilson’s birthday party originally appeared on Pro Football Talk