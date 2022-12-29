Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, as of today, has spent exactly the name number of days in the NFL as he has spent not in the NFL.

Specifically, he lived 8,292 days before being drafted by the Patriots in 2000. He has lived another 8,292 days since then.

“Wow, that’s crazy,” Brady told reporters on Thursday regarding the situation. “That’s crazy. That’s crazy — there’s stats and data everywhere. It’s a data-driven world, but that’s crazy. That’s hard for me to imagine. I’ve loved it. I’ve certainly loved my opportunity to play. It’s been a lot of memories and relationships, and I’ve certainly had my fair share of those.”

He may have even more, beyond this season. Asked what will determine his decision on whether to retire, Brady said he’s not thinking about it.

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Brady said. “I’m just going to go out there and try to play a great game this week. Our biggest games are ahead of us. We’ve got to do a good job and I’ve got to play quarterback, I’ve got to prepare well and that’s what I’m thinking about.”

Brady recently has said that, the next time he retires, he won’t be coming back. He’ll be a free agent after the season, able to go wherever he wants.

No one knows what he’ll do next year. The only certainty is that, 8,292 days from now, Brady will no longer be playing.

I think.

With half of his life spent in the NFL, retirement is “furthest thing” from Tom Brady’s mind originally appeared on Pro Football Talk