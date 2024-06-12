A HALF FOR LEÃO, PORTUGAL MOVE ON

Portugal are ready for Euro 2024. That's the message from Aveiro, where Portugal won comfortably, beating Ireland 3-0. After a 4-0 win against Finland followed by a 2-1 defeat to Croatia, Portugal bounced back and concluded their European Championship preparation friendlies on a high. In Tuesday night's match, AC Milan's Rafael Leão started and played until halftime. In the first half, the Seleção opened the scoring with João Félix; in the second half, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace.





