At the half, Joe Mixon 171 total yards, Panthers 32

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals scalded the Carolina Panthers in the first half on Sunday.

The Bengals’ running back had 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving. He had 171 of Cincinnati’s 311 yards of total offense as the Bengals led 35-0.

The Panthers, meanwhile, had 32 total yards and 0 first downs. Read that: ZERO.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories