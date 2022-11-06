At the half, Joe Mixon 171 total yards, Panthers 32

Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals scalded the Carolina Panthers in the first half on Sunday.

The Bengals’ running back had 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving. He had 171 of Cincinnati’s 311 yards of total offense as the Bengals led 35-0.

The Panthers, meanwhile, had 32 total yards and 0 first downs. Read that: ZERO.

JOE MIXON IS CARRYING YOUR FANTASY TEAM 🔥

— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

Are you not entertained?! 171 yards from scrimmage & 4 TDs in the first half for @Joe_MainMixon!

— NFL (@NFL) November 6, 2022

