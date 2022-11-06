At the half, Joe Mixon 171 total yards, Panthers 32
Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals scalded the Carolina Panthers in the first half on Sunday.
The Bengals’ running back had 3 rushing touchdowns and 1 receiving. He had 171 of Cincinnati’s 311 yards of total offense as the Bengals led 35-0.
The Panthers, meanwhile, had 32 total yards and 0 first downs. Read that: ZERO.
Count 'em, Joe.
JOE MIXON IS CARRYING YOUR FANTASY TEAM 🔥
Are you not entertained?! 171 yards from scrimmage & 4 TDs in the first half for @Joe_MainMixon!
JOE MIXON HAT TRICK 🔥
Snow angels minus the snow. 😂
.@Joe_MainMixon is in the end zone again!
