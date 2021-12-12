Half of Chicago Bulls roster now in COVID-19 protocol





Half of the Chicago Bulls' roster is now in COVID-19 protocol after an outbreak on the team was first detected earlier this month.

Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. both entered COVID-19 protocol on Sunday, marking the eighth and ninth players to be sidelined because of the virus, The Chicago Tribune reported, citing tweets from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Players are put into COVID-19 protocol if they test positive for the virus, have an inconclusive test or have been exposed to someone who tested positive.

Bulls player Coby White tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 1, marking the beginning of the outbreak that would end up benching half of the team's roster. At least one player on the team has entered protocol every two days since White's positive test, according to the Tribune.

Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Derrick Jones Jr., LaVine, Brown Jr. and White are all in protocol, according to CBS Sports.

Twenty-two NBA players are currently in COVID-19 protocol, according to CBS Sports, including members of the Toronto Raptors, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Charlotte Hornets. Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls account for the most players on the protocol list.

The Chicago franchise is scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

Lebron James was put under COVID-19 protocol on Nov. 29 after testing positive for the coronavirus, but was cleared to play on Dec. 3 after testing negative for the virus in two separate tests.

The league unveiled its COVID-19 safety protocols in September, which also prohibit unvaccinated players from eating with their vaccinated teammates, require that the lockers of unvaccinated individuals are located away from those who have received the kab, and mandate mask wearing for all players, regardless of inoculation status.

A handful of players have objected to getting the shot.

In September, the league said it would withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games because they do not comply with local vaccine mandates.

The NBA last month recommended that its players, coaches and referees get COVID-19 booster shots to protect against infection.