These half-brothers will face off in Virginia Tech vs. FSU football game

There will be a family reunion of sorts on Saturday at Doak Campbell Stadium when No. 5 Florida State football plays Virginia Tech.

Jeremiah Byers, who is the starting right tackle for the Seminoles (4-0, 2-0 ACC), will square off against half-brother Kyron Drones, the starting quarterback for the Hokies (2-3, 1-0).

Byers and Drone share the same father — Kevin Drones — per the UTEP and Virginia Tech player profile pages.

Byers, who transferred to FSU before the season from UTEP, has played 228 snaps for the Seminoles this season. He has allowed one sack, three QB hits and seven hurries this season.

Drones, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound quarterback transfer from Baylor, is 50 for 86 passing for 578 yards and four touchdowns in three full games as the starter.

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 5 FSU (4-0, 2-0 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0)

When/where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.; Doak Campbell Stadium

TV/Radio: ABC/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

