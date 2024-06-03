Half of Brandon McManus's signing bonus hasn't been paid; will it be?

We're getting some clarity on the $1.5 million signing bonus earned by kicker Brandon McManus when he signed with the Commanders. A fight could be looming over half of the money.

Per a source with knowledge of the contract, McManus was due to receive $750,000 on or before April 26 and the other $750,000 on or before June 7.

McManus is technically owed the balance. Whether the Commanders pay it remains to be seen.

The Commanders could refuse to pay it, arguing (for example) that McManus should have disclosed the potential civil claims arising from a 2023 flight to London before they signed him. Even if their case is weak, they could force McManus to go through the steps of trying to win the money through arbitration.

They'd be required to carry to cap charge while the case is pending. They'd eventually get cap relief if they would win.

First, they have to decide whether to refuse to pay the money, which is due on Friday. If they due, it's a non-issue. If they don't, it could get interesting.