Haley wins weather-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona Justin Haley won Sunday's weather-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, putting the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in Victory Lane for the first time. Haley, 20, held the lead when NASCAR red-flagged the race at Lap 127 of 160 because of lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the 2.5-mile track. After […]

Justin Haley won Sunday‘s weather-shortened Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, putting the No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet in Victory Lane for the first time.

Haley, 20, held the lead when NASCAR red-flagged the race at Lap 127 of 160 because of lightning strikes within an 8-mile radius of the 2.5-mile track. After a wait of more than two hours, rain came into the area and the track eventually was lost.

RELATED: ‘Big One’ hits late at Daytona | Results

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For Haley, who is a NASCAR Xfinity Series regular for Kaulig Racing, this was his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory in only his third start. He joins Trevor Bayne, Jamie McMurray and Kevin Harvick as the only drivers in the modern era to win in their first three starts, according to Racing Insights. The win continued a big weekend for Haley, who finished second to teammate Ross Chastain in Friday night‘s Xfinity race at Daytona.

William Byron, in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, was second with teammate Jimmie Johnson in third. Ty Dillon, in the No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet, and Ryan Newman, in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, rounded out the top five.

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 was originally scheduled for Saturday night, but weather forced NASCAR to move the race to Sunday. The race was moving along Sunday as scheduled until lighting was sighted in the area and cars were called down pit road at approximately 3:19 p.m. ET local time.

After Daytona, the Monster Energy Series returns to the track Saturday at Kentucky Speedway for the Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (7:30 p.m. ET; NBCSN, NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

This story will be updated.