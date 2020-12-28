Haley Moore drains birdie putt in playoff for $10,000 in winner-take-all event

Haley Moore made $20,774 on the Cactus Tour in 2020.

On Sunday, she banked a cool $10,000 in the winner-take-all inaugural Longbow Cactus Cup Championship.

The 18-hole exhibition was staged at Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona. The four participants were the top four money winners in 2020 from the Cactus Tour, an Arizona-based mini-tour for up-and-coming women’s professionals.

Moore faced off against Brittany Yada, the 2020 Cactus Tour money winner. Mina Harigae and Savannah Vilaubi rounded out the foursome.

Yada and Vilaubi shot 3-over 75s. Harigae shot a 74 and watched as Moore had a par putt on the par-5 18th for a 73 that would have won it. But she missed and so they went over to the 1st tee for the playoff.

On that hole, Moore, who was a standout at the University of Arizona, knocked her approach to two feet and she made the short birdie putt to claim the prize.

The Cactus Tour held 38 events in four states this past summer, giving pros multiple playing opportunities during the pandemic shutdowns on the LPGA and Symetra Tours.

The $10,000 prize is big money for Cactus Tour players. Yada won five times to earn $25,400 in 2020. Moore was the 2019 Cactus Tour money winner and finished second in 2020. Harigae won four times to pocket $12,250, while Vilaubi made $10,900 in prize money.

Harigae holds the Cactus Tour 54-hole record of 24 under after shooting shores of 62-63-64 at Longbow earlier this year.

Longbow will again host a Symetra Tour event in 2021 but a date has not yet been finalized.

