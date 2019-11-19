Haley gets double-double, WVU beats Northern Colorado 69-61 North Colorado's Matt Johnson(2) drives it up the court against West Virginia's Logan Routt (31), Taz Sherman (behind) and Jordan McCabe (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday Nov. 18, 2019, Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) -- Jermaine Haley had 18 points and 12 rebounds and West Virginia needed a late scoring burst to outlast Northern Colorado 69-61 on Monday night.

Derek Culver added 13 points for the Mountaineers (3-0).

Bodie Hume scored 18 points for the Bears (2-3) and Kai Edwards added 12 points.

Northern Colorado came from 17 points down and used an 12-0 run to tie the score at 54-54 on two free throws by Edwards with 6:18 remaining. But the Bears never retook the lead.

Culver then scored six points and Haley four during a subsequent 10-0 run as West Virginia pulled away.

BIG PICTURE

Northern Colorado: The outsized Bears held their own in the paint while relying heavily on the 3-point shot, making 8 of 30 (27%).

West Virginia: The Mountaineers used a smaller lineup against the Bears and still outrebounded them 42-24. Culver didn't play until the second half. West Virginia shot 57% (16 of 28) from the floor in the first half but lost its shooting touch after the break (10-28).

UP NEXT

Northern Colorado: Travels to Cancun, Mexico, to play Boston University next Tuesday.

West Virginia: Hosts Boston University on Friday night.

