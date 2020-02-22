Halep wins Dubai tiebreaker to secure 20th title Romania's Simona Halep holds her trophy after she won Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in a final match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) -- Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the Dubai Championships final on Saturday.

No. 2-ranked Halep was 3-1 down in the third set. The Romanian broke to lead 6-5, but Rybakina's powerful hitting forced the tiebreaker.

Halep clinched her first title since 2019 Wimbledon against her rising Kazakh opponent.

Rybakina knocked out Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova in earlier rounds, and was playing her fourth final of the young WTA season. She's lost three of them.

Rybakina is projected to rise two spots to No. 17 in Monday's rankings update.

Halep also won Dubai in 2015.

