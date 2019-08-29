Halep stunned by Townsend in US Open second round

New York (AFP) - Reigning Wimbledon champion Simona Halep crashed out in the US Open second round Thursday with a 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7/4) loss to American world number 116 Taylor Townsend.

Fourth seed Halep suffered a third straight early exit in New York, having been knocked out in the opening round in 2017 and 2018.

Townsend, 23, equalled her best run at a Grand Slam after also reaching round three on her main draw debut at Roland Garros in 2014.

"This means a lot. It has been a long journey," Townsend said, wiping away tears.

Halep saved a pair of match points as Townsend served at 5-4 in the final set but the left-hander displayed impressive resolve in the ensuing tie-break to notch her first win over a top-10 player.

"I had a match point against (Kiki) Bertens at Wimbledon. I've had so many big matches," Townsend said, recalling an agonizing first-round defeat at the All England Club last month.

"This match means so much to me and gives me so much confidence to get over the hump and know that I can do it."

Townsend had lost all three previous meetings with Halep in straight sets, but credited a change in mindset for helping turn around her fortunes at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"When I've played her before I was just trying to make balls. I was playing not to lose. I decided today I was playing to win," she said.