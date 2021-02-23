Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Australian Open
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - World number three Simona Halep has withdrawn from next week's Qatar Open in Doha, the organisers of the WTA 500 tournament announced on Tuesday.

Halep, who lost in straight sets to Serena Williams in the Australian Open quarter-finals last week, did not specify why she was pulling out of the March 1-6 hard court tournament.

"Unfortunately I have made the decision to withdraw from the Qatar Total Open," Halep said in a statement released by the tournament organisers.

"It's always one of my favourite stops on the tour and I really look forward to being back in Doha next year."

World number one Ash Barty and American Sofia Kenin are expected to compete in the tournament along with the likes of Elina Svitolina, Karolina Pliskova and Aryna Sabalenka.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Recommended Stories

  • Australian Open projected to lose nearly $80 million due to COVID-19

    The tournament director isn't actually that upset at the massive financial hit.

  • Djokovic faces a sideline spell with muscle tear after sweet success

    Novak Djokovic will need to spend some time on the sidelines recovering from a muscle tear that hindered him in the later rounds of the Australian Open, the Serbian said as he celebrated his ninth Melbourne Park title on Monday. The 33-year-old extended his own record with an emphatic 7-5 6-2 6-2 victory over Daniil Medvedev at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday, despite carrying the injury suffered in the third round of the tournament. Parading his trophy on the beach in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton on Monday, Djokovic said a second scan of his abdomen had revealed he had made the injury worse by playing on.

  • Australian Open: Daniil Medvedev beats arch-rival Stefanos Tsitsipas, will face Novak Djokovic in final

    Medvedev beat Tsitsipas and a very pro-Tsitsipas crowd for the right to face Djokovic in the final.

  • 2020 first-round bust Isaiah Wilson says he's 'done with' Titans after ultimatum from GM

    Is Isaiah Wilson's troubled stint with the Titans finished after one season?

  • Lakers news: Guard Quinn Cook to be waived after nearly two seasons

    The Los Angeles Lakers are parting ways with guard Quinn Cook, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

  • German beach volleyball duo boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Germany's beach volleyball stars Karla Borger and Julia Sude have said they will boycott a tournament in Qatar next month because it was "the only country" where players were forbidden from wearing bikinis on court.

  • Andrew Wiggins with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) with an alley oop vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/20/2021

  • Christopher Bell captures first career Cup win on Daytona Road Course

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For the second consecutive week, Daytona International Speedway crowned a first-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner. Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell earned the honor Sunday on the track‘s road course, taking the lead from Joey Logano with two laps to go and pulling away to a comfortable 2.119-second victory over […]

  • Mavericks gauging trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis: report

    The Dallas Mavericks are gauging the trade value of former Knicks star Kristaps Porzinigis, league sources tell Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

  • ‘Very, very strong feeling’ in Pittsburgh that it’s time to move forward without Big Ben

    Contract talks that were expected to start between Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger earlier this month haven't begun.

  • Lakers broadcast puts Isaiah Thomas in Wizards' starting lineup over Russell Westbrook

    A mishap on the Lakers' broadcast had everyone doing a double-take Monday night.

  • Carmelo Anthony explains the real reason he returned to Trail Blazers in free agency

    There was one thing that mattered for Carmelo Anthony above all else in free agency.

  • Curtis Blaydes says Derrick Lewis is underestimating him heading into UFC Vegas 19

    The match-up slated to take place Saturday at UFC Vegas 19 between number two ranked heavyweight Curtis Blaydes and number four ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis has been brewing for some time. In fact, both fighters were calling for bouts against one another immediately after Lewis’s last fight, a victory over Aleksei Oleinik. In the post-fight press conference from that card in August 2020, Lewis claimed he could take Blaydes down and punish him on the ground. Speaking with MMAWeekly.com at the UFC Vegas 19 virtual media day, Blaydes said he chuckles at that idea. “I think he was just saying that to elicit some response from the media, which I think that was achieved,” Blaydes said. “If he shoots, that means he’s having a bad day. Derrick does not want to wrestle.” While Blaydes believes some of those comments made by Lewis could be attributed to his renown sense of humor, he also believes Lewis is genuinely underestimating his wrestling ability. “He understands I’m a badass wrestler because I understand that he’s got some crazy power in his hands. I’m not gonna be facetious and be like ‘Yeah, I’m gonna stand and I’m gonna knockout Derrick in the first round.’ That’s just looking for clickbait,” Blaydes said. “That’s not my thing, that’s his thing.” Curtis Blaydes heaps praise on teammate Cory Sandhagen, likens him to Anderson Silva While Blaydes trained for his fight with Lewis, his teammate and number two ranked bantamweight Cory Sandhagen was preparing for his match-up with Frankie Edgar. Blaydes said Sandhagen's evolution as a fighter is something to behold, heaping high praise for the top ranked bantamweight. “He was already good when I first joined Elevation and I got there almost five years ago,” Blaydes said. “But I’ve seen the growth and the maturation. I’ve seen him grow more confident in his techniques. I see him throw out all types of crazy techniques in the gym and it’s just amazing to watch.” Blaydes believes Sandhagen has the potential to become one of the greatest strikers that the sport has ever seen. “Imagine being in the gym watching Anderson Silva. I’m not comparing Cory to Anderson; I’m just saying I know Anderson has great hands,” Blaydes said. “I know he was probably pulling off some crazy techniques in the gym and the guys that were privy to watch it were probably like ‘Wow, we’re watching one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation,’ and I do believe Cory has the potential to be one of the best stand-up fighters of our generation.” Blaydes also picked Sandhagen to win in a potential match-up against former bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who is returning from an USADA administered suspension after testing positive for EPO. “I think that favors Cory; I do. I know TJ’s very powerful. I know his resume because when I got to Elevation, TJ was there too,” Blaydes said. “So I know what he’s about and I know he’s a good wrestler. But Cory man, he brings it all together.” Blaydes hopes to bring another victory home to Elevation MMA along with Sandhagen’s when he takes on Derrick Lewis in the main event of UFC Vegas 19 on Saturday in Las Vegas. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

    In shocking move CBS will not bring back analyst Rich Gannon

  • Peter King’s five mock trade proposals for Deshaun Watson

    Peter King shares five trade proposals he created for teams in the hunt for Deshaun Watson that could blow the Texans away.

  • Report: Why do the Panthers want to move on from Teddy Bridgewater?

    The Carolina Panthers reportedly want to move on from former Minnesota Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater.

  • Albert Pujols' wife backtracks after writing about his upcoming 'last season' in baseball

    Pujols is entering the final year of the historic, backloaded contract he signed with the Angels in 2011.

  • Peter King suggests a trade for the Vikings

    Peter King suggests a trade that would land Deshaun Watson with the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Cam Newton gives emphatic answer when asked if he’d return to Patriots

    Cam Newton wouldn't say if he and the Patriots have stayed in touch this offseason.

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."