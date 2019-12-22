Hale Hentges scored a TD for the Redskins, but who is Hale Hentges?

Redskins tight end Hale Hentges grabbed a second quarter touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Dwyane Haskins, and while Washington fans celebrated, plenty also seemed confused.

Who is Hale Hentges?

A rookie free agent tight end out of Alabama, the Redskins signed Hentges in early October after Vernon Davis suffered a concussion against the Giants. From there, Hentges emerged as primarily a blocking tight end and at 6-foot-4 and 245 lbs., he had the size and build for that role. Along the way, Hentges caught two passes for 13 yards. His last catch came more than a month ago in a blowout loss to the Jets.

On Sunday, Hentges changed that and made Redskins fans take notice. He now has three catches on the season, but one went for a touchdown and fired up the band.

Besides, there is at least one Redskins fan that knew Hentges before the TD grab.

His stat line with the Redskins looks familiar to his stat line in college at Alabama. In four years with the Crimson Tide, he made 15 catches, but six of them went for touchdowns.

