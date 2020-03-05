Halapoulivaati Vaitai should find a nice pay day awaiting him in free agency

The Eagles and Jason Peters mutually agreed to let the left tackle test the market. The team also might not be able to afford its swing tackle, Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Vaitai is No. 90 on PFT’s list of top-100 free agents.

He is expected to do quite well in free agency despite never having been a full-time starter with the Eagles.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media said he has “heard estimates of anywhere from $8 million to $12 million per year on a new deal” for Vaitai.

The Eagles made him a fifth-round choice in 2016, and he started games every year of his career.

He appeared in 55 games with 20 starts in four seasons in Philadelphia. In 2019, he played 41 percent of the offensive snaps despite starting only three games.

