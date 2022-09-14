Halapoulivaati Vaitai has back surgery but isn’t ruled out from returning this season

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read

Lions right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai underwent successful surgery this week to fix his ailing back. Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told the media before Wednesday’s practice that Vaitai had the surgery in Dallas.

According to Campbell, Vaitai could return later in the season. The Lions placed Vaitai on injured reserve last week with his back injury, which apparently happened in the team’s final preseason game. No exact timetable for recovery is available yet.

With projected replacement Tommy Kraemer also sidelined with a back injury of his own in Week 1, Logan Stenberg got the start at right guard. Stenberg had his struggles in pass protection with the talented Eagles defensive front. It doesn’t get any easier with Jonathan Allen, DaRon Payne and the Washington Commanders coming to Ford Field in Week 2.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire

