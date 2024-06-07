Hakeem Butler is the UFL offensive player of the year

Wide receiver Hakeem Butler has been named the UFL's first offensive player of the year.

Butler was an All-XFL selection in 2023 and he won the top offensive award for his play in the first season since that league merged with the USFL.

Butler had 45 catches for a league-high 652 receiving yards and five touchdowns for the St. Louis Battlehawks this season. He will have a chance to add to those titles in a conference title game against San Antonio this weekend.

The Cardinals took Butler in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. His only regular season action came in two games with the Eagles in 2020 and he spent some time with the Steelers last offseason before returning to spring football.