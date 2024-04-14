Hakeem Butler, Andre Szmyt star as Battlehawks win 31-24 over Brahmas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Hakeem Butler hauled a touchdown and several key receptions while Andre Szmyt converted three tough field goals as the St. Louis Battlehawks defeated the San Antonio Brahmas, 31-24, Sunday at the Alamodome.

The victory improves the Battlehawks to 2-1 in the 2024 UFL regular season, good for a share of first place in the XFL Conference.

Hakeem Butler finished his day with six receptions for 87 yards, most notably including a 20-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 32-yard catch midfield with quite a bit of Brahmas pressure.

Quarterback A.J. McCarron threw his only touchdown pass on the day to Butler, but distributed the wealth to several receivers. He went 19-for-27 with 154 passing yards and a rushing touchdown, also in the first quarter.

Andre Szmyt delivered on tough field goal attempts to help St. Louis extend its lead on numerous occassions. His field goals ranged from 44 to 54 yards.

Runningback Jacob Saylors gave the Battlehawks some much-needed insurance late in the fourth quarter with a 19-yard rushing touchdown.

The Brahmas kept the pressure on and rarely trailed by more than one possession, though they never the Battlehawks answered their first-drive field goal. St. Louis held San Antonio in check during their final drive and forced a turnover on downs with 19 seconds left to seal the win.

The Battlehawks return home to the Dome At America’s Center next weekend. They will host the Memphis Showboats on Saturday, April 20 at 11:30 a.m. CT. Your local ABC affiliate will carry the game broadcast.

