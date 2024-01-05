Hakeem Beamon announces return for 2024

Following in the footsteps of fellow defensive tackle Dvon Ellies, a simple post on social media was all it took for defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon to announce his plans for the 2024 season. Just as Ellies did yesterday, Beamon is committed to another year along Penn State’s defensive front.

Beamon announced his plans on X (formerly known as Twitter) to return for his sixth season in State College. Both Beamon and Ellies were granted a sixth year of eligibility due to the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Beamon was a mainstay on the interior of Penn State’s defensive line, playing in all 13 games in each of the past two seasons. This year, Beamon contributed 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss. Along with Ellies, Beamon will make the life of new defensive coordinator Tom Allen a lot easier when building his defense next season.

Both of these returning players come as a bit of a surprise for Penn State, but a great surprise nonetheless.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire