Hairstylists and Derms Agree: Micellar Water Is the Secret to Better, Longer Hair
Because a proper skincare routine shouldn’t stop at the face.
Morhad Amdouni can be seen approaching a table of small water bottles on the side of the track and knocking a row over.
What's the holdup with Dennis Schroder and the Celtics? Here's the latest on contract talks between Boston and the free-agent point guard.
This looked like it hurt.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Tony Dungy caught up with ex-New England Patriots QB Tom Brady after Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame party on Sunday.
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
Summer's greatest basketball tradition has returned, this time bringing Sixers fans to a furious agreement. By Adam Hermann
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
Several drivers change positions in this week's top 10.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
Suggs led the Magic to a comeback win over the Warriors, earning high praise in the process.
Kendrick Nunn could've signed elsewhere for a better payday, but he detailed why he chose to join the Los Angeles Lakers.
Adam Vinatieri caught up with old friends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning at Manning's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony Sunday, and the former Patriots kicker has a great picture to show for it.
You should definitely try this.
Former Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt threw the slowest pitch on record since MLB began tracking data in 2008 on Saturday.
The Lions had a few notable listings on the team's initial unofficial depth chart for the preseason opener
Continuing his series on examining players he thinks are being overvalued by the fantasy community, Dalton Del Don looks at the RBs.
The "Late Show" host rips the Florida governor's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lionel Messi finalized agreement on his Paris Saint-Germain contract and was flying to France on Tuesday to complete the move that confirms the end of a career-long association with Barcelona. Messi is set to earn around 35 million euros ($41 million) net annually, the person said. Messi's father and agent, Jorge, also confirmed Messi was moving to PSG in a brief exchange with reporters at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport on Tuesday.
These weren't your typical poolside shoes.