Hailie Deegan wins pole for K&N West race at Sonoma

Hailie Deegan won the pole for today’s K&N Pro Series West race at Sonoma Raceway, claiming her fourth career K&N West pole and her second of the year.

Deegan earned the pole with a speed of 91.105 mph around the road course. It’s her second pole this year.

Xfinity Series driver Noah Gragson qualified second.

The top five is completed by Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer, Cup driver Ryan Preece and Jagger Jones.

Cup driver Daniel Hemric qualified sixth and Austin Dillon qualified 11th.

The race is scheduled to begin at 4:15 p.m. ET and can be watched live at fanschoice.tv. The race will air tape delayed June 27 at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Deegan is looking for her third win of the year and seeking back-to-back victories after her dramatic win two weeks ago following last-lap contact with teammate Derek Kraus.