Hailie Deegan wins K&N West race at Colorado with last-lap spin
Hailie Deegan wins K&N West race at Colorado with last-lap spinHailie Deegan nudged her way to her second victory of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season Saturday night, bumping past teammate Derek Kraus in overtime at Colorado National Speedway. Kraus grabbed the lead with a bold move off the restart for the two-lap dash to the finish, but Deegan regained it with a bump […]
Hailie Deegan nudged her way to her second victory of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season Saturday night, bumping past teammate Derek Kraus in overtime at Colorado National Speedway.
Kraus grabbed the lead with a bold move off the restart for the two-lap dash to the finish, but Deegan regained it with a bump in the final turn, sending her Bill McAnally Racing teammate spinning. Deegan forged ahead to the checkered flag and was declared the winner after a brief officials’ review.
#KNWEST Whoa. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/G2K6VkA2zU
— NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) June 9, 2019
The triumph in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 was the 17-year-old Deegan’s third in 19 career K&N West starts.
“That was probably the scrappiest race I’ve ever ran,” Deegan said. “Everyone was beating and banging doors from the start.
” … We went out there, (and) we ran our hardest race. In the end, Derek ran me hard right there so I was gonna run him hard back. In the end that’s racing. … In the end, I got the win and that’s all that matters.”
Deegan initially snared the lead just past the halfway point and had opened up a sizable lead at the .375-mile track, but a spin by teammate Brittney Zamora forced the race five laps past the scheduled 150-lap distance.
Kody Vanderwal finished second, with Todd Souza, Zamora and Matt Levin completing the top five. Kraus was credited with an eighth-place finish.
LOOKBACK: Photos of Las Vegas win
#KNWEST Victory Lane is HYPE! 😄@HailieDeegan and her No. 19 @BMR_NASCAR team celebrate at Colorado after a thrilling OT finish!
Have you ever? 🤯😱#ColoradoNAPA150 | @cnsracing pic.twitter.com/YZ6VsgoU1X
— NASCAR Home Tracks (@NASCARHomeTrack) June 9, 2019