Hailie Deegan wins K&N West race at Colorado with last-lap spin

Hailie Deegan nudged her way to her second victory of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season Saturday night, bumping past teammate Derek Kraus in overtime at Colorado National Speedway.

Kraus grabbed the lead with a bold move off the restart for the two-lap dash to the finish, but Deegan regained it with a bump in the final turn, sending her Bill McAnally Racing teammate spinning. Deegan forged ahead to the checkered flag and was declared the winner after a brief officials’ review.

The triumph in the NAPA Auto Parts 150 was the 17-year-old Deegan’s third in 19 career K&N West starts.

“That was probably the scrappiest race I’ve ever ran,” Deegan said. “Everyone was beating and banging doors from the start.

” … We went out there, (and) we ran our hardest race. In the end, Derek ran me hard right there so I was gonna run him hard back. In the end that’s racing. … In the end, I got the win and that’s all that matters.”

Deegan initially snared the lead just past the halfway point and had opened up a sizable lead at the .375-mile track, but a spin by teammate Brittney Zamora forced the race five laps past the scheduled 150-lap distance.

Kody Vanderwal finished second, with Todd Souza, Zamora and Matt Levin completing the top five. Kraus was credited with an eighth-place finish.

