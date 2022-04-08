Hailie Deegan upset with Lawless Alan after Martinsville Speedway

BGR

Researchers with San Diego State University (SDSU) in California have shared a spectacular video of western banded geckos fighting scorpions. These geckos are normally thought of as fairly mild-mannered creatures. But, as you can see in the video shared by the SDSU, they can put out quite a thrashing when they need to. Check out … The post Watch a gecko take down a scorpion in this breathtaking slow-mo video appeared first on BGR.