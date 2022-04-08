Hailie Deegan upset with Lawless Alan after Martinsville Speedway
Hailie Deegan shows her frustration with Lawless Alan after the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway.
Listen as Brandon Jones describes his last-lap battle for the win against teammate Ty Gibbs at Martinsville Speedway.
Listen as William Byron reacts to winning his eighth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory, his first at Martinsville Speedway.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Sam Mayer said Ty Gibbs had snapped. Gibbs admitted as much. On a fevered Friday night at Martinsville Speedway, the two Xfinity Series rivals clanged fenders and exchanged words and hands on pit road after a heated second overtime. Instead of pocketing the $100,000 Dash 4 Cash prize both drivers were eligible […]
Prior to his once-a-year race Friday night in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Dale Earnhardt Jr. said he’d raise a glass — or a can — on pit road with any driver who wanted to join him. So long as he finished the race. Well, Junior finished the race Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, steering his No. […]
NASCAR.com's Alex Weaver and Alan Cavanna break down the Saturday night under the lights on tap at Martinsville Speedway.
Watch as Brandon Jones battles it out with Ty Gibbs for the lead in the final laps of double overtime at Martinsville Speedway.
Brandon Jones won Friday's Xfinity Series race in double overtime at Martinsville, while Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer traded punches on pit road afterwards.
The NASCAR Cup Series is on a roll heading to Martinsville.
Chase Elliott comes out on top in Cup qualifying at Martinsville Speedway, beating Aric Almirola by a tenth of a second.
Jimmie Johnson will undergo further evaluation after suffering a hand injury during an IndyCar practice crash for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.
"Shake And Bake!"
Ross Chastain has, in some circles, become something of a poster boy for aggressive driving. Last week at Richmond, he ticked off Ryan Blaney by moving him up the track. “Aside from the finish at COTA and my little momentary lapse in judgment last week in Richmond, I feel like I’ve done a better job,” Chastain said Friday.