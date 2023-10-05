Hailie Deegan moves to Xfinity Series on multi-year deal with AM Racing

Hailie Deegan will join AM Racing for the 2024 Xfinity Series season as the team expands to two full-time entries.

Deegan, who signed a multi-year deal, will drive the No. 15 Ford Mustang during her rookie season. She will have Airbox and Viva Inc. as two of her primary partners.

“I am excited about the opportunity to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, starting next year with AM Racing,” said Deegan. “From the start, the team has been nothing but great to work with, and the vision that (AM Racing president Wade Moore) has for the team to accomplish align with my values perfectly.

“Through the support of Ford and the AM Racing team, I feel that we will achieve great things together in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for all of us.”

Deegan, a two-time Truck Series Most Popular Driver, made her Xfinity debut last season. She joined SS Green Light Racing for the fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. She qualified 20th and finished 13th in a race that only featured one caution for incident.

The California native has spent her national series career in the Craftsman Truck Series. Deegan made her debut with David Gilliland Racing in 2020. She finished 16th at Kansas.

Deegan moved to the Truck Series full-time in 2021. She spent two seasons with David Gilliland Racing and scored three top-10 finishes. Deegan made history in 2021 as the first female driver to score a top-10 finish in the Truck Series away from a superspeedway.

Deegan made history again in 2022 by becoming the first female competitor to have multiple top-10 finishes in a Truck Series season.

Deegan joined ThorSport Racing this season as David Gilliland Racing moved to Toyota and rebranded as Tricon Garage. She has scored two more top-10 finishes in the first 21 races.

Prior to moving up to the Truck Series, Deegan spent two seasons in the ARCA Menards Series West and one in the ARCA Menards Series. She won three ARCA West races.

“We are excited to see Hailie continuing to advance her career by running full-time with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2024,” said Mark Rushbrook, global director Ford Performance Motorsports.

“Hailie works so hard on and off the track, and AM Racing will surround her with a great team to continue her development. From what we saw from Hailie in her Xfinity Series debut in Las Vegas last year, we look forward to some great results in 2024.”

