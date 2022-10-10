Hailey's Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders' Week 5 loss to Titans

Notebook: Who and what stood out re-watching Commanders-Titans originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey is not a current or former NFL player, nor is he a current or former NFL coach. He is a reporter. Therefore, this space won't be used to closely analyze schemes or assign blame on coverage breakdowns or anything like that related to the Commanders, because those things are hard to discern without knowing the design of and plan for a given play.

That said, he does follow Washington on a day-to-day basis, meaning he can (hopefully) pass along helpful observations after re-watching each of the franchise's games. So, here's what stood out to him from the Week 5 loss to the Titans:

That turnover wasn't the only failure on the goal line for Wentz and the rest of his unit. On first down, Wentz nearly botched a throwaway by not heaving it far enough out of the back of the end zone. If caught, it would've gone down as an all-time error, one that would've been on par with the accidental safeties by Dan Orlovsky and Jimmy Garropolo. Then, because the hosts had no timeouts left — one was lost on a failed challenge and the other two were used earlier on in the possession — Wentz was forced to drop back twice more without the threat of the run, and on those, he had to read what was a very crowded area. On the latter, of course, he made his critical mistake.

Carson Wentz was very complimentary of how Titans linebacker David Long Jr. defended and eventually intercepted Wentz's final attempt of the afternoon. While players often do that to take negative attention away from themselves, Long did handle the sequence to perfection. First, he shoved Terry McLaurin over the middle, knocking McLaurin off of his crossing route. Then, Long was able to shift and lunge toward the sideline just before Wentz's pass got to J.D. McKissic . That being said, the fact of the matter is that Wentz had the opportunity to produce a season-saving score in the game's waning seconds, and instead, he linked up with a guy wearing a different uniform. In all, it was a crushing moment.

There are so many other parts of Sunday's contest to choose from when trying to identify where, if the Commanders did something different, they might have experienced a different result, too. Seriously, pull up the replay, click on a random piece of the timeline and you'll find yourself in a spot where Washington cost themselves. Let's tick off a couple that happened in succession before halftime, though. On a third down, Montez Sweat had Ryan Tannehill wrapped up for a sack. Like, all that was missing was the whistle and a dance from Sweat. Somehow, the Tennessee passer shook free and found a running back who was all by himself to move the chains. That stung. What stung more was when Efe Obada hit Tannehill late for a roughing the passer later on during that march by the visitors, a gaffe that ultimately set Derrick Henry up for a six-pointer. Instead of heading into the break up 10-7, Ron Rivera's club was trailing, 14-7, thanks to a combination of not finishing and not being disciplined.

Part of what's been so, so agitating about Rivera's tenure is a lack of consistency with his on-field decision making. For example, in Week 4 in Dallas and Week 5 at FedEx Field, Rivera couldn't seem to make up his mind when it came to spending timeouts when the Commanders were on defense. At first, he stopped the clock in both instances in an apparent effort to get the ball back and be aggressive with it — but he didn't call another after either of the next plays, so why did he burn one in the first place? Another strange call of Rivera's from this past Sunday occurred in the third quarter, when he punted on one fourth-and-4 in Titans territory but then went for it on another fourth-and-4 in Titans territory three minutes later. The down-and-distance as well as the score were the same on those two plays, yet Rivera's strategy was completely different. From the outside, it feels like he's guessing in these high-leverage situations, which is when logic and a plan are vital. First situation: 4th and 4 from TEN 44.

Decision: Commanders punt.



Second situation: 4th and 4 from TEN 40.

Decision: Go for it.



Score is the same in both situations yet the decision is completely different. Strikes me as odd pic.twitter.com/1cppDCmhTo — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022

While Sweat was too quiet in the second half versus Tennessee, he did wreck much of the first half. The first rep from scrimmage concluded with Sweat backing up a helpless tight into Tannehill's back for a sack. Sweat logged a separate takedown of Tannehill after flattening the tackle who was tasked with blocking him. Between Sweat, Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne — plus James Smith-Williams, who popped more than he typically does — the defensive line was stellar against the pass. And though Derrick Henry finished with 102 rushing yards, he needed 28 carries to get there. With the way the group is performing for the most part, there would be excitement at the thought of Chase Young joining in on the fun whenever he's ready to go — but at 1-4, there's not much excitement for anything relating to this franchise, unfortunately.

Blaming a returner for not ripping off longer gains on special teams can be tricky, because so much of that gig is dependent on what's going on around him in terms of blocking. Having said that, Dax Milne doesn't have the explosion that's so useful at the position, and when you combine that with him electing to let a fourth-quarter punt bounce in front of him and roll and roll and roll and roll as opposed to sprinting under it for a fair catch, it's fair to wonder if the squad ought to explore another option back there: For a team that fell two yards short of a potentially season-saving win, losing 20 yards of field position on the punt that gave said team the ball back sure hurts pic.twitter.com/1doLwyecol — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022

Saahdiq Charles replaced Trai Turner at right guard for Week 5, as Turner is "not where he needs to be" following a groin injury that prevented him from doing much of anything in training camp. With how Andrew Norwell fared Sunday, he may be joining Turner on the bench soon (the fact that Washington doesn't have many bodies left on the interior could save Norwell from that embarrassment, mind you). Norwell was mauled on two sacks and was also whistled for two different penalties. Not re-signing Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers was understandable. Tabbing Turner and Norwell as their successors, meanwhile, isn't.

If you saw Dyami Brown's two-touchdown extravaganza coming, stop lying you liar. Brown entered Week 5 with six receiving yards on the year and 171 receiving yards in his career. He proceeded to rack up 105 yards on his way to a pair of end zone trips on Sunday. On his first, Brown finally displayed the speed that made him worthy of a third-round selection in the eyes of the organization and also tracked Wentz's deep strike really smoothly. On his second, Brown again relied on his fast feet to get a step on his man and then plucked Wentz's floater with his (dominant) left hand. Whether or not Brown can contribute once Jahan Dotson is healthy is questionable. What isn't is how awesome he was in Dotson's absence.