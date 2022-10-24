Hailey's Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders' Week 7 win vs. Packers

Notebook: Who and what stood out re-watching Commanders-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey is not a current or former NFL player, nor is he a current or former NFL coach. He is a reporter. Therefore, this space won't be used to closely analyze schemes or assign blame on coverage breakdowns or anything like that related to the Commanders, because those things are hard to discern without knowing the design of and plan for a given play.

That said, he does follow Washington on a day-to-day basis, meaning he can (hopefully) pass along helpful observations after re-watching each of the franchise's games. So, here's what stood out to him from the Week 7 win over the Packers:

If — if, if, if, if, IF — this Commanders season somehow turns into something, we'll look back on a couple of sequences from this contest as significant moments. The defensive holding that negated Taylor Heinicke's fumble that was eventually returned for what appeared to be a crushing touchdown is definitely one of those. The next time Ron Rivera declares his team doesn't catch any breaks, a clip of that sequence needs to be replayed multiple times on full volume. Heinicke's third-quarter touchdown to Terry McLaurin, meanwhile, is another play that feels like it could have meaning later on. The quarterback knew precisely where he was going with the ball — "You pay that guy a lot of money, right?" he said of McLaurin — and allowed the wideout to outclass Jaire Alexander to haul in the throw. Huge.

Heinicke's first touchdown capped Washington's lone successful red zone trip of the afternoon (going 1-of-4 in that area doesn't typically end in a victory) was a sweet design. Antonio Gibson and Cole Turner lined up next to each other on the right side of the formation and, at the snap, Turner and Gibson stacked on top of one another early in their routes. From there, Turner broke outside toward the back pylon, while Gibson darted inside toward the goalposts. That two-man combination created confusion in Green Bay's secondary, and by the time that group figured out what was going on, Gibson was tapping his feet down for six points. Well done all around.

Because the Commanders went 7-of-16 on third downs — not a sterling rate, but far better than the club's previous two outings — their best offensive guys could all get their touches. Brian Robinson Jr. saw 20 rushing attempts while Gibson chipped in with 10 carries and three receptions. Curtis Samuel — who was back to his difficult-to-tackle ways — caught five passes and was given five handoffs and McLaurin made each of his five grabs count. Those four, plus a healthy Jahan Dotson and Logan Thomas, can be a special crew. They showed that on Sunday.

The writer of this story has always been heavily pro-Gibson, and when he shines like he did in Week 7, the writer of this story will not miss an opportunity to further analyze it. He displayed burst on his best run of the game, which went for 20 yards, as well as a hint of ball security, which hasn't, uh, always been a strength of his. In all, he averaged nearly six yards-per-rush and exactly six yards-per-reception. He and Robinson are a burgeoning duo that can really stress defenses. Subtle but nice piece of ball security by Antonio Gibson here on his best run of Week 7. He hasn't you-know-what-ed yet this year pic.twitter.com/jvFKPRRDaI — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022

Jack Del Rio's defense was about as effective as a two-dollar gas station umbrella in Weeks 1 and 2, but since then, that bunch has tightened up. Sure, facing Ryan Tannehill, Justin Fields and an out-of-sync Aaron Rodgers in this recent stretch has helped, and yes, the penalties and chunk plays haven't been fully cleaned up, yet the results are the results. On Sunday, Rodgers was unable to notch a single third-down conversion for the first time in his career, and his career has sort of been going on for a bit. The defensive backs, sans William Jackson III, are improving their cohesiveness and the defensive line actually has reputable depth, even if no sacks were recorded versus the Packers. Del Rio has gone from the hot seat to a comfy recliner in just a little more than a month.

Kendall Fuller has been victimized on his fair share of targets in 2022, as his lack of size and speed have been exposed. However, on a vital fourth-and-1 at FedEx Field, Fuller exhibited his best trait, and that's his intelligence. The Packers deployed a bunch formation on the left of Rodgers, and it quickly became clear that the Hall of Famer was going Romeo Doubs' way with the possession on the line. Fuller, though, defended it as if he'd been practicing against it all week, got to Doubs at the same time as the throw and jarred it loose. Fuller's timing couldn't have been better, and it preceded a Joey Slye field goal that put Washington up by nine. Kendall Fuller's savviness might be his best trait and it was evident here on the fourth-quarter fourth-and-1. Immediately diagnoses what's happening out of the bunch and is able to contest the throw, which eventually falls incomplete pic.twitter.com/X0GlnpP5Pt — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022

Punt returners should probably just begin hanging out on the sidelines when Tress Way's around, seeing as Way has generated(?) two muffed kicks in two weeks. Aside from that turnover, the Pro Bowler launched one punt out of his own end zone and, when a penalty forced him to redo it, launched another one. Lastly, to close out the first half, Way blasted a 68-yarder to the visitors' one-yard line, and though his buddies were there to slow it up, it seemed like it was going to halt on its own. The punt coverage operation has become a truly entertaining part of the team. The replay that came right after this punt showed that this ball was barely touched by either Reaves or Butler. As in, I think it was gonna sit at the 1-yard line even if no one was around. Nasty pic.twitter.com/JMzoRKkhVu — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 24, 2022

Heinicke deserves credit for how he performed in the third and fourth quarters. His first and second quarters, on the other hand, were dicey. So, so dicey. His pick-six came on a poor toss that fluttered and was incorrectly placed on J.D. McKissic's inside shoulder, and the aforementioned fumble-that-ultimately-wasn't-a-fumble was due to sketchy on-field awareness where he forgot about a charging lineman from his blindside. There were numerous other examples where he not his usual instinctive self, and despite offseason claims to the otherwise, his arm still is a hindrance. Even if he's an upgrade from the injured Carson Wentz, beating top-tier squads like the Eagles and Cowboys doesn't feel likely because of Heinicke's up-and-down nature.