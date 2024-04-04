Hailey Van Lith is reportedly in the NCAA transfer portal

LSU guard Hailey Van Lith during the first half of a Sweet 16 college basketball game against the UCLA in the NCAA Tournament in Albany, N.Y., Saturday, March 30, 2024. | Mary Altaffer

Hailey Van Lith may soon be suiting up for her third school in three seasons.

According to multiple reports, Van Lith has entered her name into the NCAA transfer portal after a single season at LSU. Many had assumed that Van Lith would enter her name into the 2024 WNBA Draft.

The point guard, listed at 5-foot-7, was once one of the most heralded recruits in the country. She was a 2020 McDonald’s All-American and a first team pick on the Naismith National High School All-American Team.

Her college career began at Louisville, where she became a household name thanks to being named the NCAA Wichita Regional Most Outstanding Player and first-team All-ACC in 2022.

Van Lith then transferred to LSU following the Tigers’ national championship winning season and played in 33 games this season, averaging 11.6 points and 3.6 assists per game.

She helped lead the Tigers back to the Elite 8, where they fell to No. 2 Iowa and Caitlin Clark 94-87.

Van Lith struggled in the NCAA Tournament, though, against Iowa and overall, averaging just 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.

After LSU’s Sweet 16 victory over UCLA, she said that she was less interested in numbers and more interested in victories.

“At the end of the day, I’m just trying to make winning plays,” Van Lith said. “I would rather be known as a winner than a scorer, because at the end of the day, if all you’re going to ask me to do is score, that’s something that I can definitely do. I think at this point it’s about making winning plays.”

Per The Athletics’ Chantel Jennings, Van Lith should have her pick of schools to attend for what will be her final collegiate season.

“Last year, she considered Stanford and South Carolina in addition to LSU,” Jennings writes. “The Tigers knew that her departure was a possibility, though most assumed it would be to the WNBA, so they likely were already considering entering the portal to find a point guard replacement to add to their big three of Johnson, Morrow and MiKaylah Williams.”