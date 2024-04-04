Hailey Van Lith doesn’t declare for WNBA draft as deadline passes

The deadline to declare for the WNBA draft came and went on Wednesday, and LSU’s Hailey Van Lith is yet to announce her plans.

Angel Reese declared and the assumption was Van Lith would too. Both were honored at LSU’s senior day last month, but official decisions were up in the air.

With Reese off to the WNBA, Van Lith’s next step is still unclear. It’s possible she silently declared, but if she didn’t, that could mean a return to LSU is in the fold.

Van Lith passing on the draft doesn’t guarantee a return to LSU. The senior guard could opt to hit the transfer portal again and explore her options elsewhere.

Van Lith’s numbers at LSU were below the standard she set at Louisville, but with Reese gone, Van Lith has the chance to take center stage on next year’s team.

Van Lith, along with Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams could form one of the nation’s most dynamic backcourts.

