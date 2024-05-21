Hailey Gordon signs with Georgia soccer

ATHENS, Ga. – The University of Georgia soccer team bolstered its roster for future seasons with the signing of top midfielder prospect Hailey Gordon, as announced by head coach Keidane McAlpine Monday afternoon.

Gordon, a Las Vegas, Nevada native, will join Georgia for the spring 2025 exhibition season. She is currently a member of the Mexico U-20 national team and will play with the squad in international competition throughout the year.

Last year, Gordon helped lead Mexico to a Concacaf U-20 Women’s Championship victory over the United States, scoring two goals in pool play. She previously played for the Mexico U-17 national team at the 2022 FIFA U-17 World Cup in India.

Gordon played in club competition for Slammers HB Køge in Southern California, helping the team win consecutive ECNL Southwest Conference championships. She was named to the ECNL Southwest Conference First Team in 2022 after scoring 40 goals during the season.

Gordon recently graduated Summa Cum Laude from Delta Academy in Las Vegas, ranking second in the graduating class. She in planning to major in Sport Management at Georgia.