Hailey Baldwin’s Latex Bustier Dress & Justin Bieber’s Pinstripe Suit Make for Edgy Couple’s Style

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber know a thing or two about bold couple’s styling.

The married duo posed for a quick mirror selfie before a date night on Monday, sharing the results on Bieber’s Instagram page this morning. For the outing, the “What Do You Mean” singer himself went spiffy with an edge in a pinstripe suit, silky tuxedo vest and a charmed mushroom necklace.

His wife countered the suited look with a bold ensemble of her own. Matched to a $3,200 clutch bag from Bottega Veneta, Baldwin opted for a blue latex minidress complete with a bodycon fit, thin straps and bustier silhouette.

The number taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Rosalía in the past few weeks alone.

Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry extends to all sides. The media personality worked with Levi’s for its summer ’20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and most recently joined the denim brand for its annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. What’s more, in 2016, the A-lister joined forces with Ugg, starring in the label’s Classic Street Collection campaign for fall ’16.

The Superga ambassador‘s shoe closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond her ambassadorships. On top of her go-to Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from Chanel, Off-White, and Nike x Fear of God collabs, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.

