'Hail Yes': Watch out everyone: Michigan football is now at full strength

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: After a 52-10 beatdown of Minnesota, the Michigan Wolverines now seem to be officially at full strength and that's a scary thought for the rest of the country. Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said he thinks this year's Michigan team is the best team he's ever faced in his 11 years as a head coach. Tony and Rainer break down the dominant performance by the Wolverines and what it means to have both Mason Graham and Will Johnson on the field at the same time. Then, the guys discuss a wild Week 6 in college football filled with chaos everywhere and how it impacts the national landscape.

