'Hail Yes!': U-M spring game recap, Dusty May gets hot in portal and NFL draft prep

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On this episode: With the Michigan football and basketball seasons wrapped up, you'd expect things to be slowing down, but if anything. this week seems to be the opposite. The guys start the show by getting into the talk of the state, the NFL draft, and what to expect from some of the big-name former Wolverines who have entered their names, including star quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Then after the first break, Tony and Rainer discuss the football program's spring game last weekend and the questions raised from the exhibition, particularly at quarterback.

And last but not least, the guys discuss Dusty May's hot streak in the portal, landing five players since Saturday from all over the country.

2024 WOLVERINES: Michigan football lands first recruit of Sherrone Moore era, top rated player in Illinois

DRAFT NEWS: ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: J.J. McCarthy will be 'early favorite' for NFL OROY with Vikings

THAT'S UNUSUAL: Michigan basketball snags former Ohio State standout Roddy Gayle Jr. in transfer portal

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!': Recapping Michigan's spring game and NFL draft prep