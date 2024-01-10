'Hail Yes!' Recapping Michigan's national title win and what's next for Wolverines

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: Well, that was fun. As the dust settles on an incredible season, Tony and Rainer sit down to discuss how Michigan finally got over the hump and what it looked like behind the scenes as the Wolverines celebrated the championship. Then, the guys talk about the vindication for Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel and their decision to stick it out when things got tough in 2020, the history behind Michigan's accomplishments, and much more. Finally, what is next for Michigan football, and some potential landing spots for Jim Harbaugh if he does in fact decide to move on to the NFL.

Come for the football talk, and stay for Tony ripping off Eminem lyrics at the end of the show.

