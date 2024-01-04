'Hail Yes!' Recapping Michigan's epic Rose Bowl win, previewing national championship game
On this episode: The job is still not finished. Not for the Michigan football team trying to win a national championship, and not for the podcasters who cover the team. Tony and Rainer open the show by recapping a very eventful Rose Bowl with Michigan beating Alabama, 27-20, in overtime. The crew talks about how Michigan ultimately pulled off the win, plus the sights and sounds from the incredible day of football. Then, Tony and Rainer spend some time previewing the matchup with Washington and superstar quarterback Michael Penix Jr. The guys discuss the names to watch out for and what you need to know before the Wolverines attempt to finish off their national championship run Monday night in Houston.
