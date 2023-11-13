'Hail Yes!' No Jim Harbaugh, no problem for Michigan, debating long-term consequences

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: When it doubt, run the ball like there's no tomorrow. That was the mindset for Michigan football on Saturday against Penn State, just hours after finding out they'd be without their head coach, Jim Harbaugh. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing the chaotic 24 hours leading up to the game, Michigan's resilience on the field, and if this run-first approach is built to last.

Then, the guys discuss what's next for Michigan, as everyone prepares for a potential legal battle with the Big Ten. Could this have long-term consequences for Michigan in the conference? Will Michigan have Harbaugh on the sideline against Ohio State on Nov. 25?

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!' No Harbaugh, no problem: Michigan runs all over Penn State