'Hail Yes!' Michigan returns to MSU with the programs heading in opposite directions

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com.

On this episode: The Michigan football team will travel to East Lansing Saturday to face a Michigan State team with not much to lose. Tony and Rainer discuss how much has changed since the Spartans beat Michigan in 2021 (spoiler alert: it's everything), how MSU's poor performance this year has really taken the excitement out of the game, and what to expect as the two teams face off for the first time since the tunnel incident. Then, Andrew Birkle joins the show to share his views on the matchup and the ever-changing dynamics of this rivalry. Plus, the guys talk about the big Ohio State-Penn State showdown and make picks for the weekend's biggest games.

