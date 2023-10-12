'Hail Yes': Will Michigan and Jim Harbaugh agree on a contract extension?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: As Michigan football prepares for another game where they'll be a heavy favorite, this time against Indiana, the conversation this week was dominated by the latest news surrounding Jim Harbaugh's contract. Will it get done? What could the buyout look like? And many other questions surrounding the deal. Plus, what Harbaugh said about criticisms of the Wolverines' weak schedule, and what to know about Indiana.

Then, Andrew joins the show to make some college football picks and discuss the national landscape. Can Tony and Rainer catch up to Andrew after another good weekend?

And finally, Tony and Rainer recap Big Ten basketball media day and what to expect from the Wolverines on the hardwood this year.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes': Will Michigan and Jim Harbaugh agree on a new contract?