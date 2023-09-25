'Hail Yes!' Michigan football sharp in Jim Harbaugh's return against Rutgers

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

On this episode: In Jim Harbaugh's return, the Michigan Wolverines put together their most complete game, dominating Rutgers after an early touchdown from the Scarlet Knights. Tony and Rainer talk about the Wolverines finding their run game again and their continued dominance on defense, especially from Mike Sainristil. Then, the guys discuss an eventful week in the Big Ten East, which included a massive last-second win for Ohio State over Notre Dame and another dominant effort from Penn State.

RAINER SABIN: Jim Harbaugh is back and so was Michigan as we’ve come to know it

SHAWN WINDSOR: Tight end Colston Loveland unlocks Michigan's offense — and its high hopes

