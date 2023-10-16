'Hail Yes!' Michigan football dominant again vs. Indiana; will MSU actually provide test?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com.

On this episode: It's rivalry week! Michigan football was absolutely dominant again on Saturday, destroying Indiana 52-7 after an early score by the Hoosiers. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing how this Michigan season stacks up historically, the Wolverines' highly-praised staff, and Warde Manuel's comment to Jim Harbaugh at the postgame news conference. Then, the guys preview the matchup with MSU: Can the Spartans actually test Michigan despite their disastrous season?

THEY'RE NUMBER 1! Kirk Herbstreit's college football rankings has a new No. 1 — and it's Michigan

MICHIGAN STOCK WATCH: Young skill players show out vs. Indiana

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!' Michigan football dominant again; will MSU provide test?