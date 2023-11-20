'Hail Yes!' Can Michigan football beat Ohio State without Jim Harbaugh?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: Michigan football jumped off to another hot start, but the game against Maryland ultimately went down to the wire, with some big defensive plays sealing the deal in the fourth quarter. Tony & Rainer start the show by discussing what impact the big week of news may have had on the game (legal battle dropped, Chris Partridge fired, etc), plus, what it means for the Wolverines to take on Ohio State without Jim Harbaugh.

Then, the guys talk about why J.J. McCarthy may be struggling, Michigan picking up its 1,000th win in program history, and what to expect in the Ohio State game.

