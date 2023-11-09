'Hail Yes!' Michigan comes out firing in sign-stealing defense, plus previewing Penn State

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com.

On this episode: As the Michigan football sign-stealing story continues to develop, the school has come to its own defense with alleged evidence that shows Purdue may have obtained Michigan's signs from other teams in the conference. This news comes as the Big Ten reportedly told U-M a punishment could potentially be coming soon. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing the latest news and what it all means.

Then the guys talk about the much-anticipated showdown with Penn State. Will the Wolverines finally be tested? And who are the names to watch out for on the Nittany Lions?

And last but not least, Andrew joins the show to make some picks for the biggest college football games this weekend.

RAINER SABIN: Jim Harbaugh has long rankled his coaching peers. Now they're coming after him.

JEFF SEIDEL: Impending Big Ten sanctions of Michigan lend a weird vibe to a big game week

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!' Michigan football comes out firing in sign-stealing defense