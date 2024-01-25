'Hail Yes!' Jim Harbaugh is leaving Michigan for Chargers: What's next for Wolverines?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: After years of rumors and a national championship to boot, Jim Harbaugh is officially heading to the NFL to take the head coaching gig with the Los Angeles Chargers. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing if this was always how the saga was going to end, what Michigan did to try and keep Harbaugh, and where the coach ranks historically after his run in Ann Arbor. Then after the break, the guys talk about what's next for the Michigan football program. Is Sherrone Moore the guy for the job? And what are some realistic expectations for the first-time head coach? Catch all of that and more on this edition of Hail Yes.

NEXT MICHIGAN FOOTBALL COACH: Sherrone Moore is betting favorite to replace Jim Harbaugh

SMALL CLUB: How many college football coaches have left after winning title like Jim Harbaugh did

SUPER BOWL DREAMS: Jim Harbaugh turns down Michigan football immortality to chase a different dream

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!' What's next for Michigan with Jim Harbaugh leaving