'Hail Yes!': What we're watching in Michigan's debut; Jim Harbaugh's goal on NCAA comments

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: At long last, there is Michigan football on the calendar this week! Tony Garcia and Rainer Sabin open the show by discussing three things to watch out for in the East Carolina game, including what the offense will look like without Jim Harbaugh or offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore with both suspended for the game.

Then, the guys go into Harbaugh's interesting comments on the NCAA and sharing revenues with the players. Was the timing a coincidence? What was he trying to achieve?

And lastly, Andrew Birkle joins the show to discuss some college football picks for the biggest Week 1 games.

