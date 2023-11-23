'Hail Yes!' What to expect from Michigan football-Ohio State showdown

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: The game everyone has been looking forward to all year is finally here. With both Ohio State and Michigan football entering the game undefeated, the stakes are everything we thought they could be and more. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing all the things that make this maybe the biggest game in the history of the rivalry. Then, the guys break down all the nitty-gritty details you need to know about the matchup.

Finally, Andrew joins the show to make some college football picks, and the crew reveals who they think will win The Game.

THE QUARTERBACK: J.J. McCarthy, slumping and hobbled, feels 'fantastic' for Ohio State

SHAWN WINDSOR: Ohio State gives Michigan a chance to prove it's winning on its own merit

