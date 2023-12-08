'Hail Yes!' How does Michigan football matchup with Alabama?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: After hours of debate, snubs, upsets, and near upsets, the College Football Playoff is set, and the Michigan Wolverines are the No. 1 overall seed. Their reward? A matchup against Nick Saban and Alabama, the most dominant program in the 21st century. Although Alabama still presents an extremely tall task, the dynamic has changed since Michigan last faced Saban and the Crimson Tide in a 35-16 beatdown at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando. Tony and Rainer open the show by discussing how the Wolverines matchup with Alabama and the biggest storylines from the Rose Bowl.

Then, the guys discuss what a chaotic period the next few weeks will be for Jim Harbaugh and his staff, as well as other coaches around the country trying to navigate the new college football world.

