'Hail Yes!' Is Connor Stalions on a sideline near you? Latest on sign-stealing scandal

On this episode: As Michigan football prepares to (likely) hammer Purdue at home, the conversation surrounding the Wolverines continues to be about the sign-stealing scandal. There is seemingly a new development every day, and this week everyone has been talking about alleged photographs of suspended assistant Connor Stalions on the Central Michigan sidelines in Chippewa team gear for the game this year against Michigan State.

Does this take the scandal to a new level? Will it have an impact on Michigan this season? Plus, what CMU football coach Jim McElwain had to say about the photos circulating.

Then, Andrew joins Tony and Rainer to discuss the Purdue game and to make some picks for the big college football games this week.

