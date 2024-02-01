'Hail Yes!' What challenges are ahead for Sherrone Moore? What happened to U-M basketball?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

On this episode: It didn't have the fanfare of Jim Harbaugh's introductory press conference almost a decade before, but Michigan football formally introduced Sherrone Moore as the program's next head coach on Saturday. What was the vibe like at the event, and what challenges are ahead for the first-time head coach? Tony and Rainer open the show by breaking it down. After the break, the guys talk about what has gone wrong with the Michigan basketball program after their latest blowout loss to Michigan State.

