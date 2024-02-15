'Hail Yes!' 5 biggest Michigan football stories since Sherrone Moore took over

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Tony Garica (@RealTonyGarcia) and Rainer Sabin (@RainerSabin)

• Editor: Robin Chan

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Producer: Andrew Birkle

• Email: apgarcia@freepress.com

On this episode: Just when you thought things may die down after a crazy national championship season, the Michigan football program began its reboot under Sherrone Moore. Tony and Rainer open the show by ranking the five biggest stories for Michigan football since Jim Harbaugh left and Sherrone Moore took over. Then after the break, the guys discuss athletic director Warde Manuel's comments about Juwan Howard and the status of the Michigan basketball program.

COACHING STAFF NEWS: Michigan football reportedly brings back Brian Jean-Mary to coach linebackers

WARDE MANUEL: Assistants leaving for L.A. 'wasn't for lack of effort' to keep them

MICHIGAN BASKETBALL LATEST: Michigan AD hasn't thought about firing Juwan Howard coach: 'I want to support (him)'

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'Hail Yes!' 5 biggest Michigan football stories under Sherrone Moore