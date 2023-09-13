Hail Pelts Scottsdale, Arizona, Amid Thunderstorms

Hail fell in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Wednesday, September 13, as a line of thunderstorms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Scottsdale and the surrounding area, alerting residents of strong winds and the potential for quarter-sized hail. Heavy downpours were expected with the storm, and multiple communities were under flash flood warnings on Wednesday morning, according to the NWS.

This footage was filmed by Lance Lary who said it shows heavy hail falling on his Scottsdale patio on Wednesday morning. Credit: Lance Lary via Storyful

